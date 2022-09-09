Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 2,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $945.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

