Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Mission Produce Stock Down 0.6 %
Mission Produce stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.02. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $21.03.
Insider Activity at Mission Produce
In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $125,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on AVO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.
