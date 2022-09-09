Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 153107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Mission Ready Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile
Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.
