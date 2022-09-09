Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 388974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.