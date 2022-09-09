Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 388974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.
