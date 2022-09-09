MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Up 11.9%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
MobileSmith Trading Up 11.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
About MobileSmith
MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MobileSmith (MOST)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.