MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Up 11.9%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

MobileSmith Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

About MobileSmith

(Get Rating)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.