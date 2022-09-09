Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Model N

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.