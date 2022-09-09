Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,347,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,562. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
