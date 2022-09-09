Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,347,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,562. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

