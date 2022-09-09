Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.10 and last traded at $139.36. 31,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,271,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

