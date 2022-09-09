Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.10 and last traded at $139.36. 31,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,271,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Moderna Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

