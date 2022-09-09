Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.97

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 26047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,779.50.

Mondi Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

