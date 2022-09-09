Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Monroe Capital accounts for about 0.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Monroe Capital worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 61,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.