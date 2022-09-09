Morgan Stanley Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $80.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $5,151,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

