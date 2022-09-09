Morgan Stanley Downgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Equal Weight

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Allianz Stock Up 0.1 %

ALIZY opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

