Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $54,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,868.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

