Morgan Stanley Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.44.

EIX opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

