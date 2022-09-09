Morgan Stanley Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $65.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.