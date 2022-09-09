Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $340.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

