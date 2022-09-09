Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE GM opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

