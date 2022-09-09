Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mork Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 548,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average is $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.