Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $967,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Caleres by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,512. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

