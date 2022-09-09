MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.54. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 107 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.