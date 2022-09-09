MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $139,206.89 and $1,097.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,467,738 coins and its circulating supply is 55,261,493 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
