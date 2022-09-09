mStable USD Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and approximately $9,874.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

