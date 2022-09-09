Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 39,505 shares.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Multi-Metal Development

(Get Rating)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.