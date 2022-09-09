MustangCoin (MST) Market Cap Achieves $14,310.11

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 61.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $14,310.11 and $8.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

