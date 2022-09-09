Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.80

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.80 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.02 ($0.63), with a volume of 1544984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.58).

Nanoco Group Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £167.73 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henry Turcan sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £102,900 ($124,335.43). Insiders sold 9,988,350 shares of company stock worth $383,697,130 in the last three months.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

