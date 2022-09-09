Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.13

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 338463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.