Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 142,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 300,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.