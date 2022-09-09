Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Shares Down 0.4%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 12,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nearmap in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nearmap Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Stories

