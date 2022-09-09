Neo Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00045680 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $685.47 million and approximately $55.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a N/A coin that uses the dBFT2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
