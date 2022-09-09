Neoteric Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Neoteric Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
