Nerva (XNV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

Nerva (XNV) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $93,265.40 and approximately $8.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.01193332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00826980 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nerva
XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
