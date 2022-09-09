NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

