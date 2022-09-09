Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 935.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 111,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

