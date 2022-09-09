Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

