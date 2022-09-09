New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 2.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $57.44. Approximately 7,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,110,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.