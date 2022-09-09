New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 170,337 shares.The stock last traded at 3.28 and had previously closed at 3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $577.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Found Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

