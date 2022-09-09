New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Up 8.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 46,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,512,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

New Gold Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.68.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

