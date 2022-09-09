Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

NWL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 86,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,376. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

