Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

