Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.06. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $664.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

