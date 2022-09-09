Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Endava worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Endava by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

DAVA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.16. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava Profile

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.