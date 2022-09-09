Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 30,537 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Avalara worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 58.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Avalara by 13.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 16,725.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $190.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

