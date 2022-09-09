Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

