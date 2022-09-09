Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

European Wax Center Stock Up 1.1 %

EWCZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,261. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.