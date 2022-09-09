Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $15.85 Million Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the quarter. CS Disco accounts for 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.80% of CS Disco worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CS Disco Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE LAW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.