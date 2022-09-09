Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,127,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,325 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises 2.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 44.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 29.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 219,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 288,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,331,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 288,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,333.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $414,140 and sold 82,274 shares valued at $706,914. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,481. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

