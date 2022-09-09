Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Semrush worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semrush by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semrush by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Semrush Price Performance

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,866,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,653. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Semrush stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Semrush Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.