Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

