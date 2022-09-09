Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 6,185 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. OrthoPediatrics comprises 2.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 2.65% of OrthoPediatrics worth $28,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 0.86. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

