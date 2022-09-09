Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 9,180 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 2.38% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $208,425. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

